T20 World Cup: England beat New Zealand by 13 runs in final warm-up match

Jos Buttler
Jos Buttler has scored 1,871 runs in 81 T20 appearances for England
ICC Men's T20 World Cup warm-up, Tolerance Oval, Abu Dhabi
England 163-6 (20 overs): Butter 73, Sodhi 3-26
New Zealand 150 (19.2 overs): Guptill 41, Wood 4-13, Rashid 3-18
England won by 13 runs
Mark Wood and Adil Rashid impressed as England beat New Zealand by 13 runs in their final Men's T20 World Cup warm-up game in Abu Dhabi.

Pace bowler Wood took 4-23 and leg-spinner Rashid 3-18 as New Zealand, chasing 164, were bowled out for 150.

Opener Jos Buttler hit 73 as England posted 163-6 from their 20 overs, but some of the top order struggled.

England begin their T20 World Cup campaign against defending champions West Indies on Saturday at 15:00 GMT.

Opener Jason Roy fell to the first ball of the match and Eoin Morgan, returning to captain the team after his stint at the Indian Premier League, looked patchy in making 10.

However, Buttler hit 11 fours and two sixes to get England's innings going, before Sam Billings' unbeaten 27 from just 17 balls propelled them forward in the final overs.

Leg-spinner Ish Sodhi impressed for New Zealand with 3-26, while Tim Southee and Lockie Ferguson took a wicket apiece.

Martin Guptill smashed 40 from 20 balls at the top of the order but New Zealand struggled against Rashid as he stifled the run-rate.

All-rounder Liam Livingstone played after injuring his finger in Monday's warm-up match against India and took 1-29.

India beat Australia by eight wicketsexternal-link in their warm-up match, with stand-in captain Rohit Sharma making 60 from 41 balls.

  • Comment posted by Justmyview, today at 16:29

    A win is always worth having.
    I thought we could bat yet had concerns about the bowling. Is Wood going to be consistent or prove to be a liability when it matters? Someone convince me please.

  • Comment posted by Olly P, today at 16:27

    Keep Billings in the team.

  • Comment posted by Ian in Asia, today at 16:19

    Bairstow getting jacked around again, should be opening

  • Comment posted by j4ipod94, today at 16:11

    Moeen is england's most important player in this tournament. English media won't let you think it

  • Comment posted by Winston Smith, today at 15:59

    Morgan more of a coach than a player.
    As a player not good enough for the top level; stay a man manager in the dressing room.

  • Comment posted by Foxes Never Die, today at 15:49

    Not exactly anything to shout about, nz missing key players whereas this is probably England's strongest side

    • Reply posted by jd, today at 16:03

      jd replied:
      No Jofra, Stokes, Moeen, players batting out of position to give 'Morgan' some much needed bat time. Which infact lasted longer then quite a few of his previous spells

  • Comment posted by Aminur, today at 15:49

    Maybe a spin bowler light in the squad.

  • Comment posted by Sir Nick Albert Wright, today at 15:49

    Great to see Malan and Morgan cement their place.

  • Comment posted by Nick Selby, today at 15:47

    Never understood why Jordan is anywhere near our best team. Great fielder but doesn’t score any runs and normally gives away 10 an over.

    • Reply posted by Billy Bobby Goaty, today at 15:55

      Billy Bobby Goaty replied:
      He’s ranked 12th in the ICC T20 bowler rankings.

      At least you admit you don’t understand things eh.

  • Comment posted by davey, today at 15:36

    disappointing they didn't pick up the last wicket more quickly. A common failing for England over the years...there'll come a time when it's critical they do so.

    • Reply posted by Dreadlock Holiday, today at 15:39

      Dreadlock Holiday replied:
      It is and there will. Test side constantly do it too.

  • Comment posted by Dr Foxtrot, today at 15:33

    Jordan is not good enough. Good death bowler? But how often and gives far too many runs away. Morgan too is on borrowed time.

    • Reply posted by Bristolhomer, today at 15:42

      Bristolhomer replied:
      Is an economy of 8.7 that high for a death bowler in 2020? Bowling average is 27

  • Comment posted by Ken , today at 15:25

    Why is Jordan continually picked, he's overated and gives far too many runs away

    • Reply posted by duncan brownley, today at 15:30

      duncan brownley replied:
      Think today several bowlers had bad overs in runs being knocked off them and came back with a wicket or two or even reduced the Econ rate.

      Yes maybe his White ball time is on the way out as well.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 15:24

    Good win for England as it will be a confidence boost going into the proper tournament

  • Comment posted by robins1, today at 15:22

    Unfortunately its pretty obvious to see that Morgan is out of form,Fantastic player but may need to leave this to others

    • Reply posted by Winston Smith, today at 15:53

      Winston Smith replied:
      Always out of form against top teams......

  • Comment posted by MaksiNorway, today at 15:20

    Really enjoy this format at International level.
    Basically we have all the bases covered and can't go wrong whoever we pick.

    Sam Billings - Not a great fan but he was excellent today.
    Mark Wood - If you are reading these comments then I apologise. I have obviously underestimated your skills.
    Morgan - You were robbed by the umpire today so pick yourself to play.
    Livingstone - Very unsure.

    • Reply posted by Winston Smith, today at 15:54

      Winston Smith replied:
      Any more excuses for Morgan.

  • Comment posted by Houseington, today at 15:14

    I wish the cricket was free to view

    • Reply posted by matt, today at 16:16

      matt replied:
      Splash the cash

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 15:13

    Nice to see the bowlers defending a total and Buttler in the runs..

    • Reply posted by duncan brownley, today at 15:34

      duncan brownley replied:
      Have a feeling this will be a plan against England making us bat first as said on previous threads.

      Although if can get wins then doubt begins in the Opposition when they win the Toss to decide.

      We just need belief and common sense when batting First as we do have the Bowlers to defend a Score.

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 15:12

    Morgan should Not play in the first game, as he admits himself that he is out of form.

    • Reply posted by duncan brownley, today at 15:27

      duncan brownley replied:
      One of those calls without a time machine to know if it is the right call.

      Mixed vibes go out I guess to the Players in one sense and to the Opposition's views. As they may say look Morgan's playing easy wicket there then or oops Morgan not in and look at the replacement.

      Part says Yes have a game out and another says Keep on going.

      Yes that sitting on the fence comment could say.

