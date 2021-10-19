Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Ben Ward's figures of 4-18 were the second-best of the tournament so far, only beaten by compatriot Charles Perchard's 4-14 against Denmark

2022 T20 World Cup Europe qualifier, Almeria Germany 85 (19.5 overs): Blignaut 27; Ward 4-18 Jersey 86-6 (17.1 overs): Jenner 25, Z Tribe 25; Jersey beat Germany by four wickets Scorecard. external-link

Jersey progressed to the global qualifiers for the 2022 T20 World Cup after beating Germany by four wickets.

Jersey's bowlers set up victory with an excellent display as they bowled out Germany for just 85 - having restricted them to just 18 runs in the powerplay.

Ben Ward impressed with 4-18, Charles Perchard chipping in with two wickets.

In reply Jonty Jenner and Zak Tribe both hit 25 as Jersey reached their target with nearly three overs to spare, Ward adding an unbeaten 13.

Jersey's fourth win from four games means they have eight points in the four-team pool, external-link guaranteeing themselves the top-two finish they need to progress with games against Italy and Denmark to come.

It is the third time the islanders have reached the final qualification stage for the T20 World Cup, having reached the same stage in 2015 and 2019.

Germany's bowlers struggled to deal with Jersey's spinners Harrison Carlyon, Elliot Miles and Dominic Blampied as they struggled to get above three runs an over.

Ward, who took the wicket of opener Talha Khan for 12 in the eighth over, ripped out the German middle order as he trapped Harmanjot Singh lbw for seven before bowling Leicestershire's Dieter Klein for one and snaring Sahir Naqash next ball in the 13th over.

Dylan Blignaut's 27 runs from 27 balls was Germany's only real resistance before he was bowled by Elliot Miles in the 15th over.

Jersey lost openers Nick Ferraby and Carlyon cheaply in reply, but Jenner and Tribe put on 31 for the third wicket before Tribe was bowled for 25.

Jenner reached the same score before being well caught by Faisal Mubashir at fine leg midway through the 15th over with Jersey 64-5, but Ward and Julius Sumerauer (12) saw them home with a 21-run stand for the sixth wicket.