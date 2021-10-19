Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Richie Berrington has featured in 68 of Scotland's Twenty20 internationals

ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman Scotland 165-9 (20 overs): Berrington 70 (49), Cross 45 (36); Morea 4-31, Soper 3-24 Papua New Guinea 148 (19.3 overs): Vanua 47 (37); Davey 4-18 Scotland won by 17 runs Scorecard

Scotland took a big step towards qualifying for the Super 12s stage of the Men's T20 World Cup with a second win in three days.

Scotland, who shocked Bangladesh on the opening day of the tournament, beat Papua New Guinea by 17 runs in Al Amerat, Oman.

Richie Berrington hit 70 off 49 balls and Matt Cross 45 from 36 in Scotland's 165-9.

PNG slipped to 35-5 before being bowled out for 148 in the final over.

Defeat ended PNG's hopes of progressing, but Scotland will go through if Oman beat Bangladesh in the 15:00 BST game at the same ground.

If Bangladesh win, a Scotland victory over Oman on Thursday would take them through as winners of Group B.

