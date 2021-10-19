Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Richie Berrington was playing his 68th T20 for Scotland

ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman Scotland 165-9 (20 overs): Berrington 70 (49), Cross 45 (36); Morea 4-31 Papua New Guinea 148 (19.3 overs): Vanua 47 (37); Davey 4-18 Scotland won by 17 runs Scorecard

Scotland took a big step towards qualifying for the Super 12s stage of the Men's T20 World Cup with a second win in three days.

Scotland, who shocked Bangladesh on the opening day of the tournament, beat Papua New Guinea by 17 runs in Al Amerat, Oman.

Richie Berrington hit 70 off 49 balls and Matt Cross 45 from 36 in Scotland's 165-9.

PNG slipped to 35-5 before being bowled out for 148 in the final over.

Defeat ended PNG's hopes of progressing, but Scotland - who top Group B - will go through if Oman beat Bangladesh in the 15:00 BST game at the same ground.

If Bangladesh win, a Scotland victory over Oman on Thursday would take them through as group winners.

Scotland lost openers Kyle Coetzer and George Munsey to fall to 26-2, before a partnership of 92 between Berrington and Cross gave them a platform to attack.

Berrington hit six fours and three sixes - one of which went 97m, the longest of the tournament - in making Scotland's first half-century at a T20 World Cup.

He and Callum McLeod were dismissed in the 19th over, before four wickets fell in the last, including three off the final three balls.

PNG, playing in their first World Cup, slipped to 35-5, but a 32-run stand between Sese Bau and Vanua steadied the ship.

Norman Vanua, who made 47 off 37 deliveries, and Kiplin Doriga took 45 from three overs to revive PNG's hopes and leave them needing 46 from 24 balls.

But left-arm spinner Mark Watt pushed one wider to have Dorgia stumped for 18, before Somerset's Josh Davey, who finished with T20-best figures of 4-18, had Vanua and Chad Soper caught behind.

