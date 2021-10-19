T20 World Cup: England captain Eoin Morgan would consider dropping himself

Eoin Morgan
Morgan has scored 2,360 runs at an average of 28.78 and strike-rate of 138.25 in 107 Twenty20s for England

England captain Eoin Morgan says he would consider dropping himself at the T20 World Cup if his poor form with the bat continues.

The left-hander has scored only 82 runs at an average of 11.71 in seven Twenty20 innings for England this year.

Morgan managed 133 at an average of 11.08 in the Indian Premier League (IPL), although he led Kolkata Knight Riders to last week's final.

"I will not stand in the way of the team winning the World Cup," he said.

"I've been short on runs but my captaincy has been pretty good."

Asked whether he would be prepared to drop himself, Morgan said: "That is always an option."

Morgan was rested as Jos Buttler captained England in their seven-wicket defeat by India in Dubai on Monday.

England face New Zealand in their final warm-up game in Dubai on Thursday, before playing West Indies in their opening group game in Dubai on Saturday.

Morgan made two ducks and reached double figures only once in his past nine IPL innings, but he said he will "continue to take risks" in the England middle order.

"I wouldn't be standing here if I hadn't come out of every bad run of form that I've ever had," he said.

"The nature of T20 cricket and where I bat means I always have to take high-risk options. I've come to terms with that."

Morgan, who led England to the T20 World Cup final in 2016 and won the 50-over World Cup in 2019, does not think his form will impact his captaincy.

"I've always managed to compartmentalise both and treat them as two different challenges," he said.

"Not being a bowler, being a little bit older and contributing less in the field, I've loved the role of captain.

"You get two bites at the cherry when it comes at impacting the game."

England to take a knee against West Indies

Morgan said England players will join West Indies in taking a knee before their game in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Players from both sides took a knee - and several West Indies players raised a right hand covered by a black glove - before each of the three Tests they played in England in 2020.

They were criticisedexternal-link by West Indies legend Michael Holding for not continuing with the gesture beyond that series.

England players wore T-shirts carrying messages of anti-discrimination in a 'moment of unity' before home matches this summer.

Morgan said: "For further games at the World Cup, we've been speaking to the ICC (International Cricket Council) about the potential 'moment of unity' before the game which we've been doing at home, but it hasn't been cleared whether that's a possibility."

Scotland and Papua New Guinea players took the knee before their T20 World Cup game on Tuesday.

