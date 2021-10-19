Last updated on .From the section Cricket

England fast bowlers Mark Wood and Tymal Mills will showcase their 'Good Pace for Radio' in a new BBC podcast during the T20 World Cup.

Wood and Mills, part of England's 15-man squad, will bring you exclusive behind-the-scenes news and insight, discuss performances on the field and welcome team-mates, coaches and even their wives as guests on the podcast.

"We'll have some fun with it," Mills says. "Anything we can do to get away from the seriousness of the cricket is always nice, especially in the environment we're in at the moment."

Wood adds: "I don't think Ant and Dec have to be worried but it's nice we're doing it together. We've known each other for a long time."

In the first episode, the pace pair discuss the title of the podcast, England's preparations for the tournament - they play their first game against West Indies in Dubai on Saturday - and how Mills has taken on the role of children's entertainer for the players' families.

'The name of the podcast suits us well'

From teaching Sam Billings some Geordie slang external-link to belting out 'Jerusalem' external-link in an empty ground, Wood has a reputation as the funny man of the England team.

Mills, meanwhile, returns to the side for the first time in four years after a series of career-threatening injuries.

They are two of the quickest bowlers in world cricket, capable of speeds in excess of 90mph - hence the title of the podcast.

"The name 'Pace for Radio' suits us well, although I was thinking of going down the Iron Maiden route and calling it 'Run to the Mills'," Wood says.

"But then we'd need the 'Run to the Hills' song as our theme tune and that's a bit heavy for a podcast."

Who are the guests?

"We'll be hearing from everyone," Mills says. "From the players, the physios or even 'Big Reg', the security man - I'm sure he'll have some stories to tell."

You can also expect to hear from Mills' wife India and Wood's wife Sarah, who are also in the United Arab Emirates, over the coming weeks.

"The families are just as big a part as the players - they've been really having to graft out here with the kids," Mills says.

Wood adds: "Their bowling is getting much better as well. Top draw."

However, news of the podcast may come as a surprise to the England dressing room.

"We haven't actually told the other players we're doing it yet," Wood reveals.

"But it's a pretty open group and that's the way (captain) Eoin Morgan and Spoons (coach Chris Silverwood) run the ship."

And a job as a Blue Peter presenter could beckon for Mills after his playing career...

"We're looking for ways to keep the kids entertained while in bubble life," he says. "There was a Zoom kids party and I was doing the Hokey Cokey."

'The last episode could be something special'

While the podcast is a light-hearted look at England's time in the UAE, Wood says it also provides a platform to discuss their World Cup performances.

"There will be things in the cricket where people might think 'why has he done that?' It will be nice to give people an insight into both the personalities and the matches in detail," he says.

Mills says: "We'll chat a lot about bowling - and hopefully as tailenders won't be needed to chat too much about batting."

The final will take place on 14 November and England are bidding to become the first team to hold both World Cups at the same time after their 50-over triumph in 2019.

"That last episode - depending on how the celebrations go - could be something special," Mills says.