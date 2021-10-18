Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Harvey Hosein played eight Championship games and one in the One-Day Cup in 2021

Derbyshire wicketkeeper Harvey Hosein has retired at the age of 25 following a series of concussions.

A club statement said he had suffered "four recent concussions and twice left the field due to concussion protocols" during the 2021 season.

Hosein made his first-team debut at the age of 18 and played 83 games in all formats, scoring 2,768 runs and claiming 156 dismissals.

"This is not how I envisaged or wanted to leave the game," he said.

"Following assessment and management from Derbyshire's medical team and a specialist consultant multidisciplinary team, Hosein has taken the difficult decision to step away from cricket with immediate effect to prevent any possible future injury," a club statement read.

Hosein took 11 catches in his first Championship game against Surrey in 2014 - which remains a record for a Derbyshire wicketkeeper in first-class cricket.

"It's unfortunate to lose a talented and home-grown cricketer, but players' health must always come first," said chief executive Ryan Duckett.

"There are risks associated with any contact sport and cricket is no different, particularly at this level.

"The club's medical staff and Harvey himself have followed the ECB's concussion protocols thoroughly and there is no doubt that in doing so have in all likelihood, prevented further injury."

Hosein is now planning to pursue a career in finance.