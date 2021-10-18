Jersey captain Charles Perchard hit 23 runs off nine balls before taking four wickets for 14 runs in Jersey's win over Denmark

Jersey coach Neil MacRae says his side will stay focused as they edge close to the next stage of qualifying for the 2022 T20 World Cup.

Jersey top the Europe region group and need one more victory to make the global qualifying tournament.

"The players have been fantastic in three incredibly tense games," he said.

"They're playing with passion to represent Jersey, they're very proud of the fact that they're over here and we've got a massive opportunity now to qualify for the T20 global tournament next year," he told BBC Radio Jersey.

"We haven't achieved that goal yet, we know we have to play better cricket in the second half of the tournament than in the first half and they're certainly motivated and ready to go.

"It's keeping everybody calm at this stage, what we've really tried to do is focus on each game at a time.

"They've got to take huge credit for the way they've found difficult situations in front of them, come back, met that challenge and gained victory three times."

Jersey top their group with six points, with Germany second with four points after wins over Italy and Denmark and the Italians third following a win over the Danes.

The sides will face each other again with the top two after six games progressing to two eight-team qualifying tournaments next year ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia in 12 months time.