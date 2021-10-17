T20 World Cup: Oman thrash Papua New Guinea in tournament's opening game
|ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Muscat
|Papua New Guinea 129-9 (20 overs): Vala 56 (43), Amini 37 (26), Maqsood 4-20
|Oman 131-0 (13.4 overs): Singh 73* (42), Ilyas 50* (43)
|Oman won by 10 wickets
|Scorecard
Oman thrashed Papua New Guinea by 10 wickets in the opening game of the Men's T20 World Cup in Muscat, Oman.
Having been put in, Papua New Guinea were 0-2 before recovering to 102-3, but another collapse restricted them to 129-9, with captain Assad Vala top-scoring with 56.
In reply Jatinder Singh made 72 off 42 balls, and Aqib Ilyas a 43-ball 50, as Oman cruised home with 38 balls left.
Scotland play Bangladesh in the second game in Group B from 15:00 BST.
Papua New Guinea - who had lost their previous 10 games in white-ball cricket and were making their World Cup debut, resulting in tears during the national anthems - lost both openers for ducks, before Vala shared a PNG-record stand of 81 with Charles Amini.
Amini was run out at the non-striker's end as he looked to take a quick single, and that sparked a collapse of seven wickets for 37 runs, with Oman captain and spinner Zeeshan Maqsood claiming 4-20, the best figures by an Oman bowler in T20 cricket.
Singh and Ilyas - who had never batted together for Oman before - hit 12 fours and five sixes as they became just the third men's team to win a T20 World Cup game by 10 wickets.
