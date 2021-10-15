Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Harrison Carlyon was Jersey's youngest international debutant, aged 15 in 2016

2022 T20 World Cup Europe qualifier, Almeria Jersey 137-7 (20 overs): Carlyon 50, Naqash 3-30 Germany 133-5 (20 overs): Khan 32 Jersey beat Germany by four runs Scorecard. external-link Group table. external-link

Jersey began their 2022 T20 World Cup qualifying campaign with a four-run win over Germany in Spain.

Batting first, Jersey's Harrison Carlyon impressed with 50 from 44 balls as he and Zak Tribe (18) put on 68 for the second wicket, with German bowler Sahir Naqash taking three wickets.

In reply, Vijayshankar Chikkannaiah (21) and Talha Khan (32) put on 57 for Germany's opening wicket.

But after a good start Jersey's bowlers reined Germany in to seal the win.

Jersey are in a four-team group alongside the Germans, Denmark and Italy, with each side playing one another twice.

The top two sides will progress to the global qualifying tournament for next year's T20 World Cup in Australia.

Jersey opener Nick Ferraby was caught on the offside in the third over, but Carlyon and Tribe made good progress as Carlyon hit five fours and two sixes in his innings.

But the pair went in the space of three balls to the pacey Naqash, while a combination of good fielding and poor decision-making saw three Jersey batters run out towards the end of the innings.

Germany started strongly before Chikkannaiah was stumped off the bowling of Carlyon with the final ball of the eighth over before Khan fell to an excellent run out by Carlyon an over later.

Michael Richardson and Faisal Mubashir put on 30 for the third wicket before Charles Perchard bowled Richardson early in the 14th over and then took his replacement Dylan Blignaut four balls later.

Germany's run-rate continued to fall away from their target and needing 14 off the final over, the Germans could not reach their target despite Faisal bin Mubashir making an unbeaten 31.

Jersey's next two matches are against Italy on Saturday (15:15 BST) and Denmark on Sunday (10:15 BST).