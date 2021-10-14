Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Scotland batter George Munsey hit 67 from 41 balls

Men's T20 World Cup warm-up game, Dubai Scotland 203-7 (20 overs): Munsey 67, Cross 57; Wiese 2-23 Namibia 184-5 (20 overs): Williams 80; Watt 2-34, Wheal 2-36 Scotland won by 19 runs Scorecard (external site) external-link

Scotland completed their run of warm-up matches for the T20 World Cup with a 19-run victory over Namibia in Dubai.

Opener George Munsey hit 67, while Matthew Cross added 57 as the Scots posted 203-7.

Craig Williams led the charge with 80 for Namibia, who had beaten Scotland by five wickets four days ago.

Spinner Mark Watt got the key wicket of Williams, his second of the day, while Brad Wheal also took a couple of wickets in a high-scoring contest.

"It was a good all-round performance. We were challenged with bat, ball and in the field and going into the World Cup having had such a tough game on a good wicket was exactly what we needed," said Scotland head coach Shane Burger.

"I am incredibly proud of the way the guys did. Momentum is now on our side and it is up to us what we do with that now."

Scotland open their World Cup campaign against Bangladesh on Sunday in Muscat, while they will also face Oman and Papua New Guinea in Group B.

Namibia are in Group A, along with Sri Lanka, Ireland and the Netherlands.

Four teams will progress from the first round to join the Super 12 phase of the tournament.