Will Pucovski was also hit by a bouncer in a warm-up game against India in December 2020

Australia top-order batter Will Pucovski is experiencing concussion symptoms for the 10th time after being hit while training with Victoria.

Pucovski, 23, took the blow to the head last week and is managing his recovery with the Victoria medical staff.

The right-hander scored 62 on his Test debut against India in January, before having surgery on a shoulder injury.

He is yet to play since, but is expected to be in contention to open alongside David Warner in the Ashes.

The five-Test series is due to begin in Brisbane on 8 December.

The first of Pucovski's concussions came in an Australian Rules Football game as a teenager. The causes of the other eight include bouncers, a dive to complete a run external-link , a blow in the field and a door in his home.

Last year, Pucovski, who averages 53.41 in first-class cricket, said his "brain has probably been through a bit more than your average 22-year-old's" and as a result he has to do "a bit more rehab" to perform for Australia.

He has also taken three breaks from cricket in the last three years for mental health reasons.