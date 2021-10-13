Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Dom Sibley averages 28.94 in 22 Tests, but averaged just 14.25 in two games against India this summer before being dropped

Opener Dom Sibley has been included in a 14-strong England Lions squad that will shadow the main touring party during the Ashes tour of Australia this winter.

Sibley was dropped during the India series this summer, and lost his central contract last week.

The 26-year-old is one of four players, along with wicketkeepers Ben Foakes and James Bracey and spinner Mason Crane, to have played Test cricket.

Four players have no Lions experience.

Lancashire batter Josh Bohannon, Surrey wicketkeeper Jamie Smith and Warwickshire's pace bowler Liam Norwell and opening batter Rob Yates are new to the set-up.

England Lions squad: Tom Abell (Somerset), Josh Bohannon (Lancashire), James Bracey (Gloucestershire), Brydon Carse (Durham), Mason Crane (Hampshire), Matthew Fisher (Yorkshire), Ben Foakes (Surrey), Alex Lees (Durham), Saqib Mahmood (Lancashire), Liam Norwell (Warwickshire), Matt Parkinson (Lancashire), Dom Sibley (Warwickshire), Jamie Smith (Surrey), Rob Yates (Warwickshire).

The remainder of the squad have Lions experience, but Durham opener Alex Lees receives a recall after six years.

Lancashire's Saqib Mahmood and Matt Parkinson, and Durham's Brydon Carse, all played white-ball cricket for England this summer, but are uncapped in the longer format.

There is no place for Lancashire batter Liam Livingstone, who impressed in white-ball cricket this summer, and is part of England's squad for the T20 World Cup, which precedes the Ashes tour.

Coaching appointments for the tour will be announced in due course.

The squad will shadow the main 17-man group that was announced on Sunday, and provide warm-up opposition for two intra-squad games and be reserves in case of any injuries.

They will also play a four-day game against Australia A, before returning home on 16 December.