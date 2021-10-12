Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Danny Briggs received his county cap from ex-Warwickshire spinner and coach Ashley Giles last month

Spin bowler Danny Briggs has signed a contract extension with county champions Warwickshire until the end of the 2024 season.

The ex-Hampshire and Sussex left-armer, 30, agreed a three-year deal when he joined the Bears in October 2020.

He took 30 Championship wickets this summer at an average of 22 and 3-58 in Lancashire's second innings as they added the Bob Willis Trophy at Lord's.

"The move really couldn't really have worked out much better," he said.

"Winning the Championship this year has been one of the highlights of my career, but this squad is only going to get stronger, given the number of young players who are coming through."

Briggs, who played seven T20 games and a one-day international for England between 2012 and 2014, also contributed 411 Championship runs in 2021, including three half-centuries.

He was also a member of the Southern Brave side that won the The Hundred men's competition.

"He came to win trophies and to push for England selection and he's certainly done both in this first season," said director of cricket Paul Farbrace.

"Danny initially signed on a three-year contract and, with him playing some of the best cricket of his career and making such a big contribution to our Championship success, we wanted to keep this in place by adding an extra year."