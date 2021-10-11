Worcestershire: Adam Finch signs new Pears deal until 2024
Worcestershire fast bowler Adam Finch has signed a new contract with the Pears tying him to New Road for a further three seasons.
Finch, 21, from Stourbridge, who had 12 months left on the three-year deal he signed in August 2019, has extended his deal until the end of the 2024 season.
"I want to keep maturing as a player and keep learning," he said.
Finch has taken 31 wickets in 14 first-class appearances for Worcestershire since his debut in 2019.
Although mostly used in red-ball cricket, he also appeared in five T20 Blast games in 2020, and seven One-Day Cup matches in 2021.