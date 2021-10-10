Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Hunter said that she had "no idea what to do" after scoring her record-breaking century

Ireland's Amy Hunter celebrated her 16th birthday by becoming the youngest player to hit an international century in Monday's one-day game in Zimbabwe.

The Belfast schoolgirl notched 121 not out as Ireland made 312-3 after batting first in the final game in the series.

India's Mithali Raj held the previous record when hitting an unbeaten 114 against Ireland at the age of 16 years and 205 days in June 1999.

Shahid Afridi is the youngest man to hit an international century.

Afridi was 16 years and 217 days old when he hit 102 in a one-day game against Sri Lanka in 1996.

Gaby Lewis scored 78 runs, and Laura Delany hit 68, in Ireland's innings as the visitors produced a huge total to put themselves in a strong position to clinch the four-match series in Harare.

Ireland went Monday's game 2-1 up after losing the opening game in the series.

Hunter said she felt "a bit surreal" after notching the record-breaking century.

"When I got to my hundred, I had no ideal what to do," said the thrilled teenager, who hit eight fours in her 127-ball innings.

"I didn't know whether to take the helmet off or keep it on. It was unbelievable."

After winning the toss, Zimbabwe's decision to field backfired badly as Hunter and Lewis produced a 140 partnership after Leah Paul departed when the Irish had reached 40-0.

Hunter and captain Delany then put on 143 for the third wicket to set up Ireland's big score.