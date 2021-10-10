Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Kyle Coetzer will captain Scotland at this month's T20 World Cup

Head coach Shane Burger says Scotland's depth of talent made it a "very tough decision" to select his final 15-man squad for the T20 World Cup.

Seamer Chris Sole and batter Oli Hairs - who injured his shoulder in Friday's win over Papua New Guinea - drop out from the 17-strong warm-up group.

Sole and Michael Jones will travel with the squad as reserves, with Scotland starting the group stage against Bangladesh on 17 October in Oman.

"We are excited," said Burger.

"There's a lot of skill, talent, versatility and adaptability in the squad and many of them have put their hands up recently.

"It's been a very tough decision because we have a lot of depth currently in Scottish cricket.

"There's been a lot of hard work that's gone into it, a lot of thinking, so credit to the selectors and everyone else who has helped with that."

Scotland's seven-match unbeaten run in the build-up to this month's tournament in the UAE and Oman ended with a five-wicket defeat to Namibia on Saturday.

Burger's men have two further warm-up games - against the Netherlands on Tuesday and Namibia on Thursday - before facing Bangladesh, Papua New Guinea and Oman in the group stage.

Scotland squad: Richard Berrington, Dylan Budge, Kyle Coetzer (c), Matthew Cross (wk), Josh Davey, Ally Evans, Chris Greaves, Michael Leask, Calum Macleod, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Hamza Tahir, Craig Wallace, Mark Watt, Brad Wheal.

Travelling reserves: Michael Jones, Chris Sole.