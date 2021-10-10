Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Andrew Balbirnie's availability for the T20 World Cup will be determined by Xray results

Men's T20 World Cup warm-up game, Dubai Ireland 134-5 (20 overs): O'Brien 54, Stirling 40; Mustafa 3-23 United Arab Emirates (16.1 overs): Waseem 107*; Young 2-29 United Arab Emirates won by seven wickets Scorecard

Mohammad Waseem's superb unbeaten 107 helped United Arab Emirates to a seven-wicket win over Ireland and a 2-1 series victory in their Men's T20 World Cup warm-up series in Dubai.

Openers Kevin O'Brien (54) and Paul Stirling (40) put on 85 but the Irish lost momentum and finished on 134-5.

Ireland skipper Andrew Balbirnie retired hurt with a toe injury and is a doubt for the World Cup.

Waseem hit five sixes as he made 107 in 62 balls with UAE winning on 139-3.

Ireland had won the first game by seven wickets but UAE hit back with a 64-run victory on Friday.

The UAE elected to field first in Sunday's decider but O'Brien and Stirling provided a solid platform for the Irish to set a big total.

Kevin O'Brien hit two sixes as he made 54 from 45 balls in Dubai on Sunday

Balbirnie produced the next best score of 15 but he left the field unable to bear weight and he will have an Xray later on Sunday.

It leaves the key batsman as a major concern for for the World Cup opener against Netherlands on 18 October.

Rohan Mustafa took 3-23 including the wickets of the O'Brien and Stirling as the Irish failed to build on a promising start.

Simi Singh removed UAE opener Chirag Suri with only seven on the board but Waseem ensured there would be no collapse as he put the Irish attack to the sword with 14 boundaries to go with his five maximums.

The right-hander was still at the crease to smash a six to bring up the victory as the UAE reached the target with 23 balls to spare.

Craig Young picked up two wickets (2-29) for an Ireland side which will now play two official warm-up games in Abu Dhabi next week, starting with Papua New Guinea on Tuesday and two days later against Bangladesh.