Richie Berrington hit 61 but still found himself on the losing side

Men's T20 World Cup warm-up game, Dubai Scotland 137-8 (20 overs): Berrington 61, Trumpelmann 2-23 Namibia 138-5 (17.4 overs): Williams 50, Watt 2-11 Namibia won by eight wickets Scorecard

Scotland's seven-match unbeaten run in the build-up to the T20 World Cup came to an end with a five-wicket defeat by Namibia in Dubai.

Richie Berrington top-scored with 61 but still found himself on the losing side as Namibia eased past Scotland's total of 137-8 with two overs to spare.

The loss of captain Kyle Coetzer for one and ducks for Matthew Cross and Craig Wallace proved costly.

Stephan Baard's opening 39 then Craig Williams' 50 helped secure victory.

Scotland, ranked 14th in the world - four places above Namibia, open their T20 World Cup opening group stage campaign against Bangladesh on 17 October in Oman.

Namibia are in the other four-team group and start the following day against Sri Lanka.