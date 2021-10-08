Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Andy Flower averaged 51.54 in 63 Tests as a batsman for Zimbabwe

Former England head coach Andy Flower has been named as a consultant for Afghanistan for the T20 World Cup.

Flower captained Zimbabwe as a player and led England between 2009 and 2014, winning the T20 World Cup in 2010.

"We are delighted Andy has joined. His experience will be beneficial to the team," said Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) chairman Azizullah Fazl.

The tournament, which runs for a month from 17 October, will take place in the United Arab Emirates and Oman.

Flower, 53, left the England and Wales Cricket Board in October 2019 after 12 years in various coaching capacities.

England won three Ashes series as well as the T20 World Cup during his tenure as head coach, and reached number one in the Test rankings in 2011.

He also spent two years as assistant to Peter Moores, and five as coach of the England Lions.

Flower, who played 63 Tests and 213 ODIs for Zimbabwe between 1992 and 2003, has held T20 franchise coaching positions including in the Indian Premier League,

He will support Afghanistan head coach Lance Klusener and the country's bowling coach Shaun Tait.

Afghanistan are in a group with Pakistan, India and New Zealand plus two of the four teams to emerge from the pre-tournament qualifying event.

The participation of Afghanistan in the T20 World Cup had been called into question after concerns the Taliban would ban their women's side.