Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Brad Taylor and Ryan Stevenson both failed to make a first-team appearance for Hampshire this summer

Hampshire bowlers Ryan Stevenson and Brad Taylor have confirmed their retirements from professional cricket following the end of the 2021 season.

Seamer Stevenson, 29, and off-spinner Taylor, 24, have both been beset by injuries in recent seasons.

Taylor became the youngest player for 135 years to make his Hampshire debut when he faced Lancashire in a 40-over match in 2013, aged 16 and 154 days.

Right-armer Stevenson made his debut for the county in 2015.

A former England Under-19 captain, Taylor's last first-class appearance came in June 2018, with his last white-ball appearances in August 2019.

Stevenson, who previously played minor counties cricket for Devon, took a career-best 4-70 in the Bob Willis Trophy against Middlesex in August 2020.