George Munsey scored a second half century in a row

Men's T20 World Cup warm-up game, Dubai Papua New Guinea 154-4 (20 overs): Vala 55; Tahir 2-35 Scotland 156-2 (17.5 overs): Munsey 50, Berrington 41 no; Soper 1-23 Scotland won by eight wickets Scorecard

George Munsey provided Scotland's solid base for a second game running as his half century helped secure an eight-wicket win over Papua New Guinea.

It was Scotland's third warm-up win in a row over the side they will face in this month's T20 World Cup group stage.

Opener Munsey continued the form shown with 61 in Tuesday's win over Ireland.

Richie Berrington's 41 not out and Calum MacLeod's unbeaten 27 took them beyond the 154-5 target set in Dubai with more than two overs to spare.

Despite captain Assad Vala's knock of 55 and Sese Bau's 38 not out, Papua New Guinea were unable to set a large enough target.

Scotland secured a sixth win out of their latest seven warm-up games - the other was drawn with Oman after a rain postponement - despite third man Oli Hairs having to retire injured after reaching 15.

The Scots are in Group B for the first round of the T20 World Cup in Oman along with the hosts, Friday's opponents and Bangladesh, with the top two qualifying for the Super 12 series finals.