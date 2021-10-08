Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Nick Browne scored his only Championship hundred of 2021 against Glamorgan in Cardiff

Essex opener Nick Browne has signed a two-year contract extension with the club to the end of the 2023 season.

The 30-year-old left-hander has scored 6,197 first-class runs, including 16 centuries, since making his debut in 2013.

His deal follows new contracts signed by team-mates Sam Cook, Dan Lawrence and Jamie Porter.

"In 2022 we'll look to come back strong and challenge for the top trophies," Browne told the Essex website.

Essex won the County Championship and T20 Blast in 2019 and Bob Willis Trophy last year, but this summer had to settle for the Division Two title after missing out on a place in the top division.

Browne had a moderate season by his own standards in 2021, scoring 524 Championship runs at an average of just over 30.