Dawid Malan (left) and Ollie Robinson (centre) both featured in the home Test series against India this summer and Jack Leach last played a Test in the away tour to the same opposition in March

Batter Dawid Malan, seamer Ollie Robinson and spinner Jack Leach have been awarded England central contracts for the first time.

All-rounder Ben Stokes retains his despite taking an indefinite break to focus on his mental wellbeing, while opener Dom Sibley - dropped from the Test team this summer - loses his.

The previous Test and limited-overs contracts have been replaced by "single" contracts for 20 players which cover all formats and run for 12 months from 1 October 2021.

Batter Zak Crawley retains his central contract despite being dropped after the second Test against India, while all-rounder Moeen Ali, who was awarded a white-ball contract last year and retired from Test cricket last month, has been given a central contract.

Lancashire batter Liam Livingstone, who made England's fastest T20 century this summer, is one of four players to receive an increment contract for those who may feature "on a less predictable basis".

England central contracts: Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Jack Leach, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan, Ollie Pope, Adil Rashid, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

Increment contracts: Dom Bess, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone.

Pace bowling development contracts: Saqib Mahmood, Craig Overton, Olly Stone.

Yorkshire's Malan, the world's top-ranked T20 batter who was awarded an incremental contract last year, made scores of 70, 31 and five after being recalled to the Test side against India.

Sussex's Robinson claimed match figures of 7-42 on Test debut against New Zealand in June, but was later banned for eight matches - five of which were suspended - for historic racist and sexist tweets.

He returned against India and currently has 28 wickets at an average of 19.60 from five Tests.

Somerset left-arm spinner Leach, who was on an incremental deal, did not play in any of England's six Tests this summer.

Ashley Giles, managing director of men's England cricket, said: "Receiving your first central contract is a great moment in any player's career.

"They will all play a pivotal role in England's fortunes over the next 12 months."

Pace bowling development contracts have been handed to Saqib Mahmood, Craig Overton and Olly Stone for "developing and managing high potential pace bowlers across all formats".

England, who have played more cricket than any other international side since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, will compete in the T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates and Oman from 17 October to 14 November.

The Ashes series in Australia is due to get under way on 8 December, although there is a possibility that it will not go ahead because of the restrictions placed on England players and families because of coronavirus.

England are set for a Test and T20 tour of West Indies in 2022, followed by one-day internationals in the Netherlands and home series against New Zealand, India and South Africa next summer.