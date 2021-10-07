Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Batter Dawid Malan, seamer Ollie Robinson and spinner Jack Leach have been awarded England central contracts for the first time.

All-rounder Ben Stokes retains his despite taking an indefinite break to focus on his mental wellbeing, while opener Dom Sibley - dropped from the Test team this summer - loses his.

The previous Test and limited-overs contracts have been replaced by "single" contracts for 20 players which cover all formats and run for 12 months from 1 October 2021.

Ashley Giles, managing director of men's England cricket, said: "Receiving your first central contract is a great moment in any player's career.

"They will all play a pivotal role in England's fortunes over the next 12 months."

England central contracts: Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Jack Leach, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan, Ollie Pope, Adil Rashid, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

Increment contracts: Dom Bess, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone.

Pace bowling development contracts: Saqib Mahmood, Craig Overton, Olly Stone.

Batter Zak Crawley retains his central contract despite being dropped after the second Test against India, while all-rounder Moeen Ali, who was awarded a white-ball contract last year and retired from Test cricket last month, has been given a central contract.

Lancashire batter Liam Livingstone, who made England's fastest T20 century this summer, is one of four players to receive an increment contract for those "who may feature for England on a less predictable basis".

Pace bowling development contracts have been handed to Saqib Mahmood, Craig Overton and Olly Stone for "developing and managing high potential pace bowlers across all formats".

More to follow.