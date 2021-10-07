Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Rafiq represented Yorkshire in 2008-2014 and 2016-2018

Azeem Rafiq has questioned what punishments - if any - have been given to former Yorkshire players and a coach found to have used racist language.

An investigation into Rafiq's accusations of racism found three incidents of racist language were used by ex-Yorkshire players and said an ex-coach regularly used racist language.

A summary of the report, released last month, did not name those involved.

"What punishments have been imposed on these individuals?" Rafiq said.

"If none, what disciplinary steps have been taken?

"Is it not the club's duty to name them? What message does this send to younger players at Yorkshire and elsewhere if players face no consequence for their conduct?"

Last year, Rafiq, 30, claimed "institutional racism" at the club left him close to taking his own life external-link .

The report by an independent panel found the county's former spinner was a "victim of racial harassment and bullying". Seven of his 43 allegations were upheld.

Yorkshire published its own summary of the report and the recommendations but said the report cannot be released in full for legal reasons.

In a first detailed response external-link a spokesperson for Rafiq reiterated his calls for it to be published in its entirety.

The statement said Rafiq questioned the validity of the investigation, had "many concerns" about Yorkshire's summary and raised a series of specific questions for his former club about the findings.

"The summary was provided, in effect, by the defendant - Yorkshire," the statement said.

"Azeem has not been allowed to see the report, comment or respond.

"Even with all of those issues, Yorkshire was forced to admit racism and bullying. How bad is the full report for Yorkshire?"

Yorkshire have been contacted for comment.