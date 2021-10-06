Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Shaheen Afridi was part of the Pakistan side beaten 3-0 in the one-day international series in England this summer

Middlesex have signed Pakistan paceman Shaheen Afridi for the 2022 season.

The 6ft 6in left-armer, 21, has made 19 Test appearances and has 59 white-ball caps. He took his first 10-wicket Test haul against the West Indies in August.

He will stay with Middlesex until international duty in mid-July, meaning he can play in the entire T20 Blast and part of the County Championship season.

Shaheen played for Hampshire in the 2020 T20 competition, where he took six wickets in the club's final match.

"We are absolutely delighted to have secured the services of one of international cricket's most exciting talents. Shaheen is a world-class pace bowler, and we are thrilled that he will be representing us in 2022," said Middlesex chief executive Andrew Cornish.

"His signature was highly sought-after, and the fact that he has chosen to join Middlesex is a massive coup for us as a club and speaks volumes of our ambitions."

Shaheen added: "I know from my time in England they are a great county and to play at the home of cricket really will be a dream come true."