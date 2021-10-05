Last updated on .From the section Cricket

George Munsey needed only 41 minutes to make his blistering 67 against Ireland

Men's T20 World Cup warm-up game, Dubai Ireland 176 (20 overs): Tector 38, Campher 35; Sharif 2-27 Scotland 178-5 (17.5 overs): Munsey 67, MacLeod 36; White 2-35 Scotland won by five wickets Scorecard (external site) external-link

George Munsey's quickfire 67 helped Scotland to a five-wicket win over Ireland in their Men's T20 World Cup warm-up match in Dubai.

Ireland were struggling at 20-3 but recovered to make 176 all out with Harry Tector hitting 38 and Curtis Campher adding 35.

Scots opener Munsey hit five sixes and seven boundaries in his 25-ball innings to set the platform for victory.

Calum MacLeod made 36 as Scotland reached 178-5 with 13 balls to spare.

