Men's T20 World Cup: Scotland beat lreland in Dubai warm-up game
From the section Cricket
|Men's T20 World Cup warm-up game, Dubai
|Ireland 176 (20 overs): Tector 38, Campher 35; Sharif 2-27
|Scotland 178-5 (17.5 overs): Munsey 67, MacLeod 36; White 2-35
|Scotland won by five wickets
|Scorecard (external site)
George Munsey's quickfire 67 helped Scotland to a five-wicket win over Ireland in their Men's T20 World Cup warm-up match in Dubai.
Ireland were struggling at 20-3 but recovered to make 176 all out with Harry Tector hitting 38 and Curtis Campher adding 35.
Scots opener Munsey hit five sixes and seven boundaries in his 25-ball innings to set the platform for victory.
Calum MacLeod made 36 as Scotland reached 178-5 with 13 balls to spare.
It was the first warm-up game for both sides and Scotland made an instant impact on Tuesday by quickly removing big-hitting openers Paul Stirling and Kevin O'Brien along with captain Andrew Balbirnie.
Ireland's middle-order came to the rescue with Tector, Campher and Neil Rock (32) ensuring the Scots would face a competitive target.
Safyaar Sharif took 2-27 while Hamza Tahir and Michael Leask both finished with 2-33.
Scotland opener Ollie Hairs was dismissed with just one run on the board but Munsey was soon blasting his way to a half-century.
Munsey departed with Scotland on 108-2 and his blistering knock allowed his team to make the total with ease.
Ben White had figures of 2-35 for an Ireland side which will face United Arab Emirates in the first of three T20 warm-up games on Thursday.
Ireland start their T20 World Cup campaign against Netherlands on 18 October with Scotland taking on Bangladesh a day earlier.
