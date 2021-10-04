Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Linsey Smith will play in the Big Bash for the first time with Melbourne Stars

England and Northern Diamonds spinner Linsey Smith has joined Melbourne Stars in the Australian Women's Big Bash Twenty20 competition.

The 26-year-old was also signed to the Northern Superchargers for this summer's Hundred, and has 13 wickets in nine T20 internationals for England.

It will be the Hillingdon-born right-armer's first taste of the Big Bash, which will be held in Tasmania.

"I'm excited to experience everything the Big Bash has to offer," Smith said.

"I've watched the WBBL from the UK and can't wait to pull on the Stars green this year."