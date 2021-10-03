Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Mills has taken 156 wickets in 142 T20s with an economy rate of 7.77

Tymal Mills departs as part of England's World Cup squad on Monday - the latest milestone in a remarkable comeback journey.

Eight months ago the fast bowler was in a back brace, unable to run never mind bowl.

Injuries that have plagued his career and have prevented him playing for England since 2017 had returned.

"I was just allowed to walk and cycle each day," Mills said.

"When I was asleep or when I was in the shower - those were the two times I could take the brace off."

Mills, who was diagnosed with a congenital back condition in 2015, had another stress fracture.

"It was tough mentally more than anything," he said. "During lockdown I wasn't doing anything socially either.

"The weather is pretty bleak and I am used to spending winters away in the T20 leagues.

"You have days when you are more fed up than others, but your only two options are you either get on with it and do the rehab or you retire.

"I am only 29 - I was 28 at the time - so I still feel I have a lot of good cricket in me."

Now Mills has the chance to prove it.

The brace remained in place for three months but, after a winter of punditry and looking after his six-month-old child, Mills is part of England's squad for the T20 World Cup, which starts on 17 October in the United Arab Emirates and Oman.

"I try not to get too wrapped up in it and too emotional about it because it is where I want to be and what I want to be doing," he said. "I am just excited."

Chat with Morgan last year 'all I needed'

Mills made his England debut against Sri Lanka in 2016 and played three further T20s - all against India. He has three wickets with an economy rate of 6.78

Injuries have limited Mills' playing time in recent years but when fit he has shown impressive form in various global Twenty20 leagues, particularly at the end of an innings when he mixes deliveries bowled over 90mph with deceptive slower balls.

It was over dinner in the UAE last autumn while playing in one franchise tournament that England captain Eoin Morgan told Mills his name was still mentioned in selection meetings.

"It was all I needed to hear - that I wasn't completely out of the picture," the left-armer said.

Morgan would later namecheck Mills as a player who could force his way into the England's World Cup plans, and Mills duly delivered.

He played a key role in Southern Brave winning the inaugural men's Hundred competition and the Sussex reaching T20 Finals Day.

"I always believed I was good enough to get back in the mix and play at that level," said Mills, who suggested he would not be in England's squad were it not for The Hundred's addition to the cricket calendar.

"It has been a case of being able to prove I was fit enough to be selectable. That is something I haven't done up until this year."

England's first match of the World Cup is on 23 October against defending champions West Indies at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, where Mills has bowled more T20 overs than at any other ground in the world barring Sussex's home Hove.

He hopes to use that experience from domestic leagues to force his way into an England team that will be without premier fast bowler Jofra Archer because of an elbow injury.

"I have worked hard to get here but now I am here I want to get in the XI, stay in the XI and try and win a World Cup," Mills said.