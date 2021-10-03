Shafali Verma, 17, has now hit three half-centuries in two Tests

One-off Test, Metricon Stadium, Carrara (day four) India 377-8 dec (Mandhana 127; Molineux 2-45) & 135-3 (Verma 52) Australia 241-9 dec (Perry 68*; Vastrakar 3-49) & 36-2 Match drawn; Australia lead multi-format series 6-4 Scorecard

India passed up the opportunity to press for victory on the final day as the one-off day-night Test against Australia in Carrara ended in a draw.

Australia added 98 runs before declaring and while India showed some intent to move to 135-3 in 37 overs, they used up too much time batting.

That left the hosts a nominal chase of 272 in 32 overs and they were 36-2 when the players shook hands.

Both sides take two points so Australia lead the multi-format series 6-4.

The series concludes with three Twenty20s, each worth two points, on 7, 9 and 10 October.

Perry delivers... again

When the two teams arrived at the ground this morning, Australia were the side under pressure with India realistically the only ones who could force victory.

Australia's first job was to avoid the follow-on and Ellyse Perry and Ashleigh Gardner, who made her maiden Test half-century, extended their partnership to 89 as they moved within 20 of the required score before the latter skimmed Deepti Sharma to mid-off.

The pair both lived charm lives, with Gardner dropped on 20 and Perry put down on 58 and 61.

That breakthrough brought a cluster of dismissals, with Australia losing five wickets for 32 runs, including a maiden Test victim for Meghna Singh, before Meg Lanning declared on 241-9 - still 136 runs behind - to leave all four results feasible.

Perry, whose unbeaten 68 meant she has passed 50 in her last four Test innings, now averages 86.50 in the format - the highest by a woman to have played at least 10 innings.

Were India positive enough?

A score of 135-3 in 37 overs, at a run rate of 3.65, is by no means slow, but questions will be asked about whether India pushed hard enough to win the game.

Openers Smriti Mandhana and 17-year-old Shafali Verma are both naturally fluent and fast-scoring players and India did promote Yastika Bhatia up the order in an attempt to score quickly.

However, they led by 242 at tea at which point they would have had 41 overs to bowl at Australia, but they chose to bat on and use up seven of them.

While a win may still have been unlikely, it appeared an unambitious tactic and captain Mitahli Raj's lack of positivity will again be scrutinised following criticism on their tour of England this summer.

There were positives for the tourists, with Verma moving to her third Test half-century, in just her second Test, before she was trapped lbw by Georgia Wareham for her first Test wicket.

They were accurate with the ball and managed to pick up the wickets of Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney, but both sides will be left to rue the fact only 101.5 overs were possible across day one and two because of rain.

The result is likely to lead to more calls for women's Test matches to mirror the men's game and be played over five days, as was the case when England and India drew in Bristol in June.

At the time, England captain Heather Knight said five-day Tests "could be the way forward".