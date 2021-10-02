Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Scotland's hopes of a fourth successive win in the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 were dashed after their match with Oman was abandoned due to cyclone.

The visitors had run up a score off 100/3 after 23 overs when the match was called off.

Shane Burger's side had already beaten Oman as well as winning twice against Papua New Guinea.

They now travel to UAE to begin their ICC Men's T20 World Cup preparations with a series of warm-up matches.