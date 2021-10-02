Last updated on .From the section Cricket

A former England youth captain, Azeem Rafiq captained Yorkshire in a Twenty20 fixture in 2012

Azeem Rafiq's sister has filed a formal complaint against her employer, the Yorkshire Cricket Board (YCB), alleging mistreatment at the organisation.

Amna Rafiq, 26, self-certified for sick leave from her role as clubs and community development manager.

BBC Sport understands the conduct of certain individuals has been raised.

Amna is believed to feel shunned by her employer after Azeem's racism claims against Yorkshire County Cricket Club, as first reported by the Daily Mail. external-link

The club and the YCB are separate organisations but the latter describes itself as the "governing body for recreational cricket in Yorkshire" and "working closely" with partners of Yorkshire CCC.

Yorkshire CCC chief executive Mark Arthur is a director for both organisations.

YCB said in a statement: "The Yorkshire Cricket Board believes that any internal matters concerning its staff should not be discussed publicly due to employee welfare, confidentiality and data protection reasons."

Last month, an independent investigation found that Azeem was the "victim of racial harassment and bullying" in his time at the club.

In September 2020, he had said the incidents left him close to taking his own life.

Yorkshire have released a summary of the panel's report and recommendations but said the full report can not be released for legal reasons "in relation to privacy law and defamation".

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has now said it is exploring whether charges may be brought against Yorkshire following the outcome of the report.

Earlier this week, ECB managing director Neil Snowball confirmed to BBC Sport that they were still awaiting the full report from Yorkshire.

"We have now begun our own regulatory process and have asked Yorkshire for further details on the findings, and a copy of the report," the ECB said in a statement. "If we do bring any charges, these would go before the Cricket Discipline Commission."