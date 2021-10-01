Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Heino Kuhn took 73 catches for Kent and was named the club's Fielder of the Year in 2018 and 2019

Kent's South African batter Heino Kuhn has left the club after four seasons.

The 37-year-old was awarded his county cap in June 2018 after scoring 1,000 runs in his first three months.

Kuhn scored four centuries in that period during the team's run to the One-Day Cup final.

He went on to score 3,503 runs at an average of 35.38 across all formats of the game and stood in as captain in 2019 while Sam Billings and Joe Denly played in the Indian Premier League.

Before joining Kent, Kuhn earned four Test caps and played seven Twenty20 internationals for South Africa.

"Since 2018, Heino has contributed massively on and off the field, which has gone a long way to helping us become the squad we are today," Kent head coach Matt Walker told the club website.

"He's one of the finest professionals I've ever had the pleasure of coaching - totally selfless and always willing to put the team first.

"His one-day campaign of 2018 was extraordinary, and showed what a tremendous cricketer he is."