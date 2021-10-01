Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Gareth Batty took 534 wickets across all formats in his two spells with Surrey

Surrey have appointed Gareth Barry as full-time assistant coach following his retirement from professional cricket.

Batty, 43, will work alongside director of cricket Alec Stewart, head coach Vikram Solanki and fellow assistant Richard Johnson at The Kia Oval.

The off-spinner played nine Tests and 10 one-day internationals for England.

"I'm excited to start a new career at this great club and looking forward to all the challenges and opportunities it will bring," Batty said.