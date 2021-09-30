Last updated on .From the section Counties

Rob Jones was Lancashire's second victim of the morning at Lord's, leg before wicket to Danny Briggs

Bob Willis Trophy final, Lord's (day four of five): Lancashire 78: Miles 5-28, Johal 3-29, Norwell 2-9 & 241: Balderson 65, Wells 41; Briggs 3-58, Norwell 3-60 Warwickshire 518: Rhodes 156, Yates 113, Sibley 57; Parkinson 4-78 Warwickshire beat Lancashire by an innings and 199 runs Scorecard

Warwickshire took just 70 minutes on day four to finish off Lancashire and win by an innings and 199 runs to become the second winners of the Bob Willis Trophy.

Resuming on 171-6, Lancashire's only realistic hope of saving the game was for rain for the last two days.

But after teenage paceman Manraj Johal got rid of Luke Wood (28), spinner Danny Briggs struck twice.

Liam Norwell ended it when Tom Bailey skied to wicketkeeper Michael Burgess.

Although outplayed after the shock of losing their first six wickets for just 12 runs on the first morning, Lancashire at least avoided two unwanted records.

With successive fours from Bailey, they surpassed their heaviest first-class defeat, against the Alf Valentine-inspired West Indian tourists by an innings and 220 runs at Old Trafford in 1950.

And, by just one run, they avoided their worst defeat by a county, against a Hedley Verity-inspired Yorkshire by an innings and 200 runs at Old Trafford in 1938.

More to follow.