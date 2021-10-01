Last updated on .From the section Counties

New county champions Warwickshire won their second piece of silverware in eight days

Bob Willis Trophy final, Lord's (day four of five): Lancashire 78: Wood 46*; Miles 5-28, Johal 3-29, Norwell 2-9 & 241: Balderson 65, Wells 41; Briggs 3-58, Norwell 3-60 Warwickshire 518: Rhodes 156, Yates 113, Sibley 57; Parkinson 4-78 Warwickshire beat Lancashire by an innings and 199 runs Scorecard

Warwickshire took just 70 minutes on day four to finish off Lancashire and win by an innings and 199 runs to become the second winners of the Bob Willis Trophy.

Resuming on 171-6, Lancashire's only realistic hope of saving the game was for it to rain for the last two days.

But after teenage paceman Manraj Johal got rid of Luke Wood (28), spinner Danny Briggs struck twice.

Liam Norwell ended it when Tom Bailey skied to wicketkeeper Michael Burgess.

The Bears stumper galloped 40 yards to take a fine catch at backward square leg - and complete a superb team effort to back up last week's County Championship triumph.

Although outplayed after the shock of losing their first six wickets for just 12 runs on the first morning, Lancashire at least avoided two unwanted records.

With successive fours from Bailey, they surpassed their heaviest first-class defeat, against the Alf Valentine-inspired West Indian tourists by an innings and 220 runs at Old Trafford in 1950.

And, by just one run, they avoided their worst defeat by a county, against a Hedley Verity-inspired Yorkshire by an innings and 200 runs at Old Trafford in 1938.

After six years without silverware, the Bears have now won two trophies inside eight days.

Rob Jones was Lancashire's second victim of the morning at Lord's, leg before wicket to Danny Briggs

The only serious obstacle for the Bears was removing Wood, whose unbeaten 46 in the first innings added up to comfortably more than half the Lancashire total.

But, 43 balls into the day, with 24 added, Johal found Wood's leg stump with a full-length inswinger.

Four overs later, Rob Jones was leg before wicket to a big turner from Briggs.

Bailey then smashed two fours to get the Red Rose past the first of those unwanted landmarks. But, after Briggs had Jack Blatherwick stumped off Briggs, it took last man Matt Parkinson's arrival at the crease to nudge past the second of them.

Bailey at least performed that task, but he was then immediately out as Norwell finished the job.

