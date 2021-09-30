Ashes will go ahead says Australia captain Tim Paine, even if some England players stay home

Tim Paine with the Ashes trophy in 2019
Australia retained the Ashes in 2019 after the series was drawn

Australia captain Tim Paine says the Ashes will go ahead this winter, even if some England players decide not to travel because of Covid restrictions.

Joe Root and other members of the England team have expressed doubts over the tour, citing 'bubble fatigue'.

Some are considering pulling out of the Ashes if their families are not allowed to travel to Australia.

"The Ashes are going ahead. The first Test is on 8 December - whether Joe is here or not," said Paine.

Speaking to radio station SEN Hobart, he added: "It'll be worked out above us and then they'll have a choice whether to get on that plane or not.

"No-one is forcing any England player to come. That's the beauty of the world we live in - you have a choice. If you don't want to come, don't come."

Cricket Australia has delivered proposals to the England and Wales Cricket Board, which has responded seeking clarification in a number of areas.

Australia has some of the strictest Covid-19 protocols in the world, complicated by the fact the five Tests are due to take place in five different states, which all have their own Covid rules.

"It is so hard to make a decision until we know what it looks like," England captain Root said earlier this week.

Comments

Join the conversation

25 comments

  • Comment posted by love of the game, today at 08:00

    I have friends who have not seen their children for 18 months due to the closure of Australia for Paine to make such an arrogant comment is a bit much!

  • Comment posted by Stop the lies, today at 08:00

    The only way this poor English side will avoid a total dribbling is by not going to Oz. Their batters lack the skill and mentality to compete at test level and their bowlers lack the penetration on overseas pitches.

  • Comment posted by CASPakaRiCH, today at 07:59

    Bit spicy that 🌶

  • Comment posted by The Lone Gunman, today at 07:59

    From the country where so many are afraid of a needle in the arm - HA!

  • Comment posted by Chugsford, today at 07:59

    If we can't send our best team then don't send tham at all, as seen against India, no Joe no party.

  • Comment posted by foreverblue, today at 07:57

    Pull out, just like they did in the Rugby League World Cup.
    Paine is an arrogant little git !

  • Comment posted by John_Bull, today at 07:57

    Bit rich this from Tim Payne.
    Australia Rugby league pulled out of the world cup because of player safety concerns.

    Perhaps he's unaware of this.

    • Reply posted by foreverblue, today at 07:59

      foreverblue replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Red white and blue, today at 07:56

    I was originally against the idea of players not wanting to go but after hearing Paine I hope none of them go now.

  • Comment posted by Bash, today at 07:56

    Cricket is better than this. Not the best of comments from the Aussie captain.

  • Comment posted by duncan brownley, today at 07:56

    Mind Games already and the Gauntlet thrown down.

    They are not in the Best shape too so some kidology needed to Test the temperament of the England Lads.

    Going to be interesting to see how many respond which will give a clue on who is wanting to Tour and others not.

  • Comment posted by Bob, today at 07:55

    Qantas just announced flights to and from London returning Nov 14, so its all good, The Ashes will happen, and then a week or so after they are done, they will close the borders again lol

    • Reply posted by rellis, today at 07:59

      rellis replied:
      That only relates to double vaccinated Australians NOT foreigners

  • Comment posted by rellis, today at 07:55

    Even if they go there is no way the schedule will be the same.Intra state travel is either banned or incurs strict quarantine restrictions-as Argentinian rugby players discovered to their cost !! Regulations are also imposed at state level not federal, so whatever the PM says States can still prevent travel. The only option would be to use perhaps 2 venues which have more than one suitableground

    • Reply posted by duncan brownley, today at 08:00

      duncan brownley replied:
      Morning Rich ...

      Yep says in the article each State has its own Regs on it.

      Posted sometime back it's either a shorter Test format or along the Ladies Ashes format on Points for each variant of game played.

      Plus they play the games at Venues with Hotels attached like we did for Pak and WI Tests in England last Summer.

  • Comment posted by WengerIn, today at 07:54

    Sort your act out then Australia!

  • Comment posted by Simba, today at 07:54

    "The Ashes are going ahead. The first Test is on 8 December - whether Joe is here or not," said Paine.

    This comes across rather arrogant. Especially from a nation who have chosen not to travel to other sporting events causing postponement.

    • Reply posted by jonronton, today at 07:59

      jonronton replied:
      Totally agree, compare this to their rugby league World Cup stance!

  • Comment posted by Mazari, today at 07:53

    I honestly hope ECB decides to cancel the tour if the families aren't allowed. Would be fun reading paine's comments then.

  • Comment posted by sparticus09, today at 07:52

    Such a likeable guy…. Maybe should just concentrate on being a semi-capable wicketkeeper.

    • Reply posted by Skelly, today at 07:57

      Skelly replied:
      he is being told what to say - much like stuff the ECB makes Root say - take it with a pinch of salt - however what a shame the ashes is already feeling a little underwhelming....

  • Comment posted by CountryBoy at Heart, today at 07:52

    If we can't send our best team then don't send anybody.

  • Comment posted by flying lizard, today at 07:52

    Only way the crims will win is if we dont turn up!

  • Comment posted by Carrot Cruncher, today at 07:52

    Just like the Rugby League World Cup?

    • Reply posted by foreverblue, today at 07:56

      foreverblue replied:
      Exactly !

