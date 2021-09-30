Ashes will go ahead says Australia captain Tim Paine, even if some England players stay home
Last updated on .From the section Cricket
Australia captain Tim Paine says the Ashes will go ahead this winter, even if some England players decide not to travel because of Covid restrictions.
Joe Root and other members of the England team have expressed doubts over the tour, citing 'bubble fatigue'.
Some are considering pulling out of the Ashes if their families are not allowed to travel to Australia.
"The Ashes are going ahead. The first Test is on 8 December - whether Joe is here or not," said Paine.
Speaking to radio station SEN Hobart, he added: "It'll be worked out above us and then they'll have a choice whether to get on that plane or not.
"No-one is forcing any England player to come. That's the beauty of the world we live in - you have a choice. If you don't want to come, don't come."
Cricket Australia has delivered proposals to the England and Wales Cricket Board, which has responded seeking clarification in a number of areas.
Australia has some of the strictest Covid-19 protocols in the world, complicated by the fact the five Tests are due to take place in five different states, which all have their own Covid rules.
"It is so hard to make a decision until we know what it looks like," England captain Root said earlier this week.
This comes across rather arrogant. Especially from a nation who have chosen not to travel to other sporting events causing postponement.
Australia Rugby league pulled out of the world cup because of player safety concerns.
Perhaps he's unaware of this.
Paine is an arrogant little git !
In typical Arrogant Australian style they are too proud to say " we went to far" we got it wrong"
Paine comments "the ashes are going ahead even if Joe doesn't come" no they are not if the players aren't happy tell Australia to stick it.
Like they did when we were due to host the Rugby League World cup
If it happens, pick a team of single young men who can just have a go and enjoy being abroad . Yes they will lose but there will be positives to move forward with .