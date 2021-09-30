Ashes will go ahead says Australia captain Tim Paine, even if some England players stay home

Tim Paine with the Ashes trophy in 2019
Australia retained the Ashes in 2019 after the series was drawn

Australia captain Tim Paine says the Ashes will go ahead this winter, even if some England players decide not to travel because of Covid restrictions.

Joe Root and other members of the England team have expressed doubts over the tour, citing 'bubble fatigue'.

Some are considering pulling out of the Ashes if their families are not allowed to travel to Australia.

"The Ashes are going ahead. The first Test is on 8 December - whether Joe is here or not," said Paine.

Speaking to radio station SEN Hobart, he added: "It'll be worked out above us and then they'll have a choice whether to get on that plane or not.

"No-one is forcing any England player to come. That's the beauty of the world we live in - you have a choice. If you don't want to come, don't come."

Cricket Australia has delivered proposals to the England and Wales Cricket Board, which has responded seeking clarification in a number of areas.

Australia has some of the strictest Covid-19 protocols in the world, complicated by the fact the five Tests are due to take place in five different states, which all have their own Covid rules.

"It is so hard to make a decision until we know what it looks like," England captain Root said earlier this week.

Root 'desperate' to play in the Ashes in Australia
Comments

Join the conversation

169 comments

  • Comment posted by Simba, today at 07:54

    "The Ashes are going ahead. The first Test is on 8 December - whether Joe is here or not," said Paine.

    This comes across rather arrogant. Especially from a nation who have chosen not to travel to other sporting events causing postponement.

    • Reply posted by jonronton, today at 07:59

      jonronton replied:
      Totally agree, compare this to their rugby league World Cup stance!

  • Comment posted by 931035, today at 08:08

    If Root misses the tour then we really need Tim Paine to even up the odds by being fit and available.

  • Comment posted by John_Bull, today at 07:57

    Bit rich this from Tim Payne.
    Australia Rugby league pulled out of the world cup because of player safety concerns.

    Perhaps he's unaware of this.

    • Reply posted by foreverblue, today at 07:59

      foreverblue replied:
      Not unaware, just typically arrogant !

  • Comment posted by love of the game, today at 08:00

    I have friends who have not seen their children for 18 months due to the closure of Australia for Paine to make such an arrogant comment is a bit much!

    • Reply posted by Sax and RocknRoll, today at 08:07

      Sax and RocknRoll replied:
      Totally. What a stain.

  • Comment posted by Carrot Cruncher, today at 07:52

    Just like the Rugby League World Cup?

    • Reply posted by foreverblue, today at 07:56

      foreverblue replied:
      Exactly !

  • Comment posted by Bash, today at 07:56

    Cricket is better than this. Not the best of comments from the Aussie captain.

    • Reply posted by kris, today at 08:29

      kris replied:
      The bit ‘that is the beauty of the world we live in, you have a choice’, really gets me. Because it’s a bloody rich definition of ‘choice’ given the muted circumstances of restrictive bubbles and no families.

  • Comment posted by Red white and blue, today at 07:56

    I was originally against the idea of players not wanting to go but after hearing Paine I hope none of them go now.

    • Reply posted by LimeSmilingElephant, today at 08:37

      LimeSmilingElephant replied:
      I was exactly the same but having seen these comments I really don't want any of our guys going now. Call it off!

  • Comment posted by foreverblue, today at 07:57

    Pull out, just like they did in the Rugby League World Cup.
    Paine is an arrogant little git !

    • Reply posted by airwolf, today at 08:11

      airwolf replied:
      I see your point, however, it does actually make rational sense on the basis that if our Covid restrictions are/were lighter than theirs they run the risk of taking it back to Oz.....that said, the reality is much greyer in terms of contracts, money & power balance.

  • Comment posted by Kevin Morice, today at 08:05

    Given the Australian team pulling out of the Rugby, Tim Paine and cricket Australia are a bunch of hypocrites.

    • Reply posted by Oodagh Thunkitt, today at 08:12

      Oodagh Thunkitt replied:
      As well as England ducking out of going to Pakistan.

  • Comment posted by Mazari, today at 07:53

    I honestly hope ECB decides to cancel the tour if the families aren't allowed. Would be fun reading paine's comments then.

    • Reply posted by The Illegal Alien, today at 08:39

      The Illegal Alien replied:
      So using your logic what happens if every team has a stance the other way around?

  • Comment posted by sparticus09, today at 07:52

    Such a likeable guy…. Maybe should just concentrate on being a semi-capable wicketkeeper.

    • Reply posted by Skelly, today at 07:57

      Skelly replied:
      he is being told what to say - much like stuff the ECB makes Root say - take it with a pinch of salt - however what a shame the ashes is already feeling a little underwhelming....

  • Comment posted by Dave Jones, today at 08:09

    Australian cricketer is arrogant, insensitive and out of touch. Colour me shocked...

  • Comment posted by jordan, today at 08:05

    I personally just wouldn’t bother, I’m assuming all these players and families are fully vaccinated so why put yourselves through another 2-3 month bubble.

    • Reply posted by airwolf, today at 08:25

      airwolf replied:
      I wouldn,t imagine the children are.

  • Comment posted by confuse-us, today at 08:11

    With stokes, archer, moeen out, broad recently injured, stones injured I’d say if 2 of the probable staring line up say “no” then don’t go. Aussies pulled out of multiple sporting events.

  • Comment posted by CountryBoy at Heart, today at 07:52

    If we can't send our best team then don't send anybody.

  • Comment posted by WIthrespect, today at 08:24

    Australia have the most ridiculous covid rules, every tiny little outbreak means lockdown.

    In typical Arrogant Australian style they are too proud to say " we went to far" we got it wrong"

    Paine comments "the ashes are going ahead even if Joe doesn't come" no they are not if the players aren't happy tell Australia to stick it.

    Like they did when we were due to host the Rugby League World cup

  • Comment posted by Marty, today at 08:01

    Typical Australian brinksmanship he should keep his mouth shut,I kind of hope they say they aren’t touring.Things aren’t perfect over here between the states making the tour very tricky so you can’t blame the players.

  • Comment posted by Daviel, today at 08:13

    Typical Aussie comment, yes we all have a choice, the same as the Australian team had before the ball tampering incident. The choice here is based on health issue for the English team, where as the Australian stance is again win at all costs!!

    • Reply posted by Oodagh Thunkitt, today at 08:35

      Oodagh Thunkitt replied:
      "Health issues" caused the "postponement" of the 5th Test v. India and we weren't impressed with that. The cant referred to elsewhere is spread quite widely.

  • Comment posted by Paul S , today at 08:02

    Even with our best team , the result is inevitable ( for anyone cursing that point- yes it is ) . No Stokes or Moeen , Root a doubt, Jimmy and Broad about 75 years combined . It would be painful viewing.
    If it happens, pick a team of single young men who can just have a go and enjoy being abroad . Yes they will lose but there will be positives to move forward with .

    • Reply posted by Peter, today at 08:08

      Peter replied:
      The odds are certainly in favour of the Aussies giving us another thrashing but it isn’t inevitable. What we really need is coaches who understand the mental side of the game and can toughen up our players.

  • Comment posted by RR, today at 08:02

    Much like with Amazon refusing to film the new Lord of the Rings series in New Zealand, its about time Australia realised there are consequences to their illogical covid rules.

