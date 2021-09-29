Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Australia handed Test debuts to Georgia Wareham (left), Stella Campbell (left centre), Annabel Sutherland (right centre) and Darcie Brown (right)

One-off Test, Metricon Stadium, Carrara (day one) India 132-1: Mandhana 80*, Verma 31; Molineux 1-18 Australia: Yet to bat Scorecard

India opener Smriti Mandhana made her highest score in Tests, but the first day of the one-off day-night women's Test against Australia was heavily affected by rain in Carrara.

India finished on 132-1, with Mandhana 80 not out - beating her 78 against England this summer.

Two hours were lost in the afternoon, then more rain after 28 balls meant only 44.1 overs were possible.

Teenager Shafali Verma was the only wicket to fall, for 31.

Mandhana, who has 15 fours and one six, will resume alongside Punam Raut, who is unbeaten on 16, when play resumes at 05:30 BST on Friday.

Verma was dropped three times - twice in the slips by Australia captain Meg Lanning on two and 19, and then by debutant Annabel Sutherland at mid-on on 26 - before she sliced Sophie Molineux to Tahlia McGrath at mid-off.

All-rounder Sutherland is one of the four debutants - alongside leg-spinner Georgia Wareham and pace bowlers Stella Campbell and Darcie Brown - as Australia build towards this winter's Ashes.

The four-day Test forms part of a multi-format series that consists of three one-day internationals - won 2-1 by Australia, meaning they lead the series 4-2 on points - and is concluded by three Twenty20 internationals on 7, 9 and 10 October.

Listen to ABC Grandstand commentary from day two, three and four of the Test match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app from 05:05 BST on Friday-Sunday 1-3 October.