Last updated on .From the section Counties

Warwickshire could inflict Lancashire's heaviest first-class defeat since 1950 if they win by more than an innings and 220 runs

Bob Willis Trophy final, Lord's (day three of five): Lancashire 78: Wood 46*; Miles 5-28 & 171-6: Balderson 65, Wells 41; Norwell 2-32 Warwickshire 518: Rhodes 156, Yates 113, Sibley 57; Parkinson 4-78 Lancashire trail Warwickshire by 269 runs with four second-innings wickets remaining Scorecard

Bad light halted county champions Warwickshire's march towards the Bob Willis Trophy against Lancashire.

The Red Rose were 171-6, still 269 runs shy of making Warwickshire bat again, when play stopped shortly after tea.

A classy half-century from George Balderson (65) and 41 from Luke Wells came between the Bears picking up wickets at regular intervals.

Earlier the Bears had amassed 518 in their first innings to lead by 440, having resumed on 464-7.

Play was abandoned at about 17:00 BST as the light failed to improve and rain arrived to curtail the third day of the five-day final.

The forecast for the last two days also looks doubtful and should the match finish as a draw, Warwickshire would be awarded the trophy having gained a first-innings lead.

Captain Will Rhodes added just five more runs on the third morning, as his side opted to bat on, before he was bowled by Jack Blatherwick (3-80).

The Bears managed to add another 49 runs for their last two wickets before they were finally dismissed for 518.

Faced with a deficit of 440 after they were dismissed for just 78 in their first innings - and with more than half of the match still to play - Lancashire's cause was not helped when Alex Davies was run out attempting a quick single to Craig Miles at midwicket.

Davies' final innings for the county before joining opponents Warwickshire next season saw him make just 11 as he failed to capitalise on being dropped by Danny Briggs at mid-off on five.

Balderson and Wells added 71 for the second wicket either side of lunch before Wells was caught behind off Tim Bresnan.

Two more wickets fell in the afternoon session to reduce Lancashire to 152-4, Liam Norwell (2-32) having Josh Bohannon caught at second slip and Balderson bowled by a beauty of a delivery that clipped the top of his off stump.

Lancashire then lost two more in quick succession after tea, although replays of Steven Croft's dismissal by Briggs to an apparent edge to Bresnan at first slip later showed the right-hander had missed the ball by some distance.

Their captain Dane Vilas was the last to depart before bad light intervened, when Miles had him caught at second slip.

That left Lancashire still 49 runs shy of avoiding their heaviest first-class defeat, which came against the West Indians by an innings and 220 runs at Old Trafford in 1950.

They will need to score another 70 runs to avoid their heaviest first-class defeat by a county, which came against Yorkshire by an innings and 200 runs at Old Trafford in 1938.