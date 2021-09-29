England v Netherlands: Eoin Morgan's side to tour for three ODIs in June 2022
Last updated on .From the section Cricket
England men will play three one-day internationals in the Netherlands in June 2022.
The games will take place on 17, 19 and 22 June at the VRA Cricket Ground in Amstelveen.
They will overlap with the three-Test series against New Zealand, meaning multi-format players are unlikely to tour.
The games were due to be played this summer but were postponed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The matches will form part of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League - the qualification tournament for the 2023 50-over World Cup in India - with champions England currently top of the standings, and Netherlands bottom.
England have won all three of their previous ODIs against the Netherlands, but lost to them in the 2009 and 2014 Twenty20 World Cup.
