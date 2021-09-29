Last updated on .From the section Cricket

England Test captain Joe Root will be among those unable to play in the series with the Test team playing three games against New Zealand throughout June

England men will play three one-day internationals in the Netherlands in June 2022.

The games will take place on 17, 19 and 22 June at the VRA Cricket Ground in Amstelveen.

They will overlap with the three-Test series against New Zealand, meaning multi-format players are unlikely to tour.

The games were due to be played this summer but were postponed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The matches will form part of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League - the qualification tournament for the 2023 50-over World Cup in India - with champions England currently top of the standings, external-link and Netherlands bottom.