Wasim Khan joined the Pakistan Cricket Board in February 2019

Wasim Khan has resigned as chief executive of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) after just over two years in the role.

The 50-year-old was appointed in February 2019 after four years as the chief executive at Leicestershire.

Khan is the third high-profile exit from the PCB this month following the departures of head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis.

Ex-Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja became chairman of the PCB in September.

England recently withdrew their men's and women's teams from their tours of Pakistan in October.

The England and Wales Cricket Board said the white-ball series would "add further pressure to a playing group who have already coped with a long period of operating in restricted Covid environments".

It followed New Zealand abandoning their tour of the country over a "specific and credible threat".