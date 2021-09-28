Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Taylor Cornall made two appearances for Lancashire in the One-Day Cup in August, making 30 runs without losing his wicket

Worcestershire have signed ex-Lancashire left-hander Taylor Cornall.

The 22-year-old Lytham-born former Leeds/Bradford MCCU batter, who played for Lancashire in this summer's One-Day Cup, has signed a one-year deal.

Cornall, who played in a Second XI game on trial with Kent in August, then impressed for Worcestershire Seconds with a second-innings 106 against Yorkshire at Scarborough.

"He was extremely impressive in testing conditions," said coach Alex Gidman.

"Against a very good attack (including Duanne Olivier) our Seconds coach Kadeer Ali and head of player and coach development Kevin Sharp were blown away by what they saw in terms of Taylor's character and temperament."

Cornall, who has also played in 17 Lancashire Seconds games over the past four summers, also made 142 for Leeds/Bradford MCCU against a strong Yorkshire attack, including Ben Coad, Matthew Fisher and Steve Patterson in a pre-season game at Headingley.

He is the second former Lancashire Second XI player to sign, joining left-arm seamer Ben Gibbon, who arrived on a two-year deal, to follow the signings of Australia international Matthew Wade and Ed Pollock from Warwickshire.

Cornall will report back in early November with the majority of the Worcestershire squad for pre-season training at Malvern College.

He completed a Masters in Ecological Economics at Leeds/Bradford, where he opened the batting alongside Worcestershire batter Jack Haynes' elder brother Josh.