The England and Wales Cricket Board will meet this week to decide whether England will proceed with this winter's Ashes tour of Australia.

England players were presented with the proposed conditions for the tour on Sunday evening.

The first Test begins on 8 December.

The ECB said: "The board will decide whether the conditions are sufficient for the tour to go ahead and enable the selection of a squad befitting a series of this significance."

Australia has some of the strictest Covid-19 protocols in the world, a situation complicated by the fact its different states have their own regulations.

The five Ashes Tests are due to played in five states.

England's players have concerns over whether their families are able to travel with them, quarantine arrangements and any potential 'bubble' they may have to live in.

The ECB statement added: "Over the weekend we have been talking to England men's players and management to provide them with the latest information about the proposed arrangements for this winter's scheduled Ashes tour. "We remain in regular and positive dialogue with Cricket Australia over these arrangements as the picture is constantly evolving.

"With health and wellbeing at the forefront, our focus is to ensure the tour can go ahead with conditions for players and management to perform at their best. "We will continue talking to our players this week to share the latest information and seek feedback."

Any England players who take part in the T20 World Cup and the Ashes face being away from home for about four months.

The squad for the World Cup, which takes place in the United Arab Emirates and Oman from 17 October to 14 November, leaves on Monday.

It means that some players leave for that tournament without knowing when they will return.

