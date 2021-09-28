Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Richie Berrington was run out three runs short of his century

Cricket World Cup League 2, Oman: Scotland 273-6 (50 overs): Berrington 97, Sole 3-73 Oman 255-9 (50 overs): Singh 64 Scotland won by 18 runs Scorecard

Scotland maintained their perfect start to their four-match Cricket World Cup League 2 series in Oman after holding on to defeat the hosts by 18 runs.

The Scots are back in action within 24 hours on Wednesday against Papua New Guinea, who they defeated on Saturday.

Having chosen to bat, Scotland scored 273-6, with Richie Berrington leading the way with an impressive 97 and captain Kyle Coetzer posting 60.

Oman, who face the Scots again on Saturday, finished well short on 255-9.

The series counts towards qualification for the 2023 World Cup in India.

Scotland took full advantage of winning the toss to give themselves a good platform, Dylan Budge also chipping in with 32 not out.

Oman made a spirited start to their innings, with Jatinder Singh and Aqib Ilyas forming a strong partnership.

Ilyas was bowled for 33 by Hamza Tahir, while Chris Sole took Singh's wicket for 64 as the Scots looked to have slowed their hosts' momentum.

A late rally brought Oman within sight of their target, but Scotland held on for victory.