Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Prior to joining Middlesex, Pothas coached at international level with Sri Lanka and West Indies

Middlesex assistant coach Nic Pothas has left the club after three years for "personal reasons".

The former Hampshire wicketkeeper joined the county in 2019, working alongside head coach Stuart Law.

Pothas previously had spells coaching with Sri Lanka and West Indies.

"For personal reasons, which have made it very tough on me for the last six months, it would not be possible to give of my best to either the club or my family," Pothas said.