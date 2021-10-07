Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Sam Northeast: New Glamorgan signing hopes for 'higher honours'

Experienced batter Sam Northeast has joined Glamorgan on a three-year deal.

The former Kent and Hampshire player has scored 10,839 first-class runs, averaging 38, in his 15-year career in the county game.

Northeast finished 2021 by playing two games for Nottinghamshire after a brief spell on loan at Yorkshire.

He is Glamorgan's third recent new signing, after fellow batter Eddie Byrom from Somerset and returning seamer James Harris from Middlesex.

Northeast, 31, played 11 seasons with his native Kent before turning down a contract extension and joining Hampshire in 2018, with spells as captain at both counties. He has also played for England Lions.

He was due to be at the Ageas Bowl for the 2022 season but left them by mutual consent in July.

"I'm extremely excited for the challenge ahead at Glamorgan," said Northeast.

"Next year is the perfect time to build on the Royal London Cup success the club achieved this summer.

"I still have a lot of ambition in the game and I believe Glamorgan share that with me.

"Speaking to Mark Wallace (director of cricket) and Matt Maynard (head coach), I knew this was the right place for me to commit my future to.

"I am looking forward to the next few years and the success we can have on the cricket pitch."

Northeast also has a strong record in white-ball cricket having played 106 List A games, hitting 2,986 runs at an average of nearly 34 and has made 127 T20 appearances, scoring 2,966 runs at a strike rate of 128.

Sam Northeast has scored 25 first-class centuries in his career

'Terrific record'

He is believed to have attracted interest from up to six counties.

"Sam is one of the very best players in the county game and when we found out he was available we did everything we could to bring him to Wales," said Wallace.

"Signing Sam is fantastic news for everyone associated the club and to attract a player of his quality is a good sign of the direction the club is heading in.

"He has a terrific record across all three formats and his versatility means he can bat in a number of different positions, while his experience will bring a lot to the changing room and help develop our younger players."

Opening bat Nick Selman has left Glamorgan, with Byrom seen as a possible candidate to move up the order after batting at four while initially on loan for the final three Championship games.