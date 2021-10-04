Andy Gorvin is congratulated by Glamorgan teammates after talking the wicket of Surrey's Rikki Clarke in the One-Day Cup.

Seamer Andy Gorvin has been given his first annual contract for Glamorgan in 2022 after playing in their successful One-Day Cup campaign.

Gorvin, 24, featured in four group matches on the way to their title.

He also claimed a vital catch as substitute fielder in the final, to dismiss Durham's Australian star Cameron Bancroft.

Spinner Tegid Phillips, 19, has been given a rookie deal after being named Academy player of the year.

Gorvin claimed a place in the Glamorgan squad for the 50-overs competition after featuring for Wales National County in their warm-up win over the senior side, and played on a short-term deal.

"It's fantastic, I've had a good year in the second team and being part of the one-day squad, so it's great to be a full-time pro, and when I started the season that was the end goal," said Winchester-born Gorvin.

"My pathway is a little bit different to others, I played for Hampshire academy and a bit of second-team cricket until 2016. I came to university in Cardiff, I've just finished my Masters and I got on the UCCE scheme. I did well for my club St Fagans in the Welsh Prem, I got an opportunity for the seconds and it's gone from there."

Gorvin played up to six days a week in 2021 as he combined Glamorgan seconds, Wales, Cardiff University cricket and club appearances for St Fagans.

"This year was full on, but it was definitely worth it, I loved every minute of it. I've got a lot of hard work to do this winter and I just hope that if I get the opportunity next year I'll take it."

Gorvin enjoyed a moment in the spotlight at Trent Bridge when he held on to a lofted catch at square leg to get rid of Bancroft, as the Australian threatened to win the game for Durham.

"People ask me what I was thinking about in that final at Trent Bridge, not dropping it was the main thought," he said.

"Luckily it stayed in, we won the game and the celebrations were fantastic,"

Phillips learned his cricket at the Cardiff club and has impressed for the Glamorgan second team, with a best bowling performance of six for 56.

He was also included in the first team squad for a T20 match at Essex, and was named as most improved uncapped player by the Balconiers supporters group.